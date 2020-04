Smooth sailing in virtual draft as LSU talent steals the show



Added: 26.04.2020 0:43 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.chicagotribune.com



The final rounds of the NFL Draft capped a smooth and generally glitch-free affair on Saturday, as the league pivoted to a virtual format for the first time ever due to the coronavirus outbreak, with coaches and prospects staying out of the spotlight and behind closed doors. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: NFL