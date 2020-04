Patriots pup an unexpected star in 'virtual' draft



It's a dog-eat-dog world in the NFL and no more so than Friday night, when a canine companion made an unexpected appearance in place of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the draft telecast, perhaps a hint that the second evening of the "virtual" event could have more unscripted moments in store. More in feeds.reuters.com » England Tags: NFL