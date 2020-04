NFL: Bengals find target for Burrow in Higgins



One night after selecting LSU's Joe Burrow with the first pick of the NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals wasted no time finding him a target by nabbing Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins with the first pick of the second round on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: NFL