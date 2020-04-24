Western States 100 run cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic



Source: en.wikipedia.org



The Western States 100 ultramarathon, originally scheduled for June 27, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while many other events were postponed, Ultra Trail World Tour (UTWT) said on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com »