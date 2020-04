Javelin champion Barber keeping husband-coach busy in lockdown



Source: theworldnews.net



Home isolation during the coronavirus pandemic has left javelin world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber with fewer chances to practise and none to compete, but the Australian is taking it all in her stride with the help of her husband-coach. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Australia