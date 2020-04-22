Ryder Cup without fans is no Ryder Cup, says McIlroy



Source: www.golfdigest.com



World number one Rory McIlroy says he would prefer this year's Ryder Cup to be postponed until 2021 rather than stage the event with no fans present due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com »