ITF forms player panels for lower tier professionals



21.04.2020



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk



With lower-level athletes alleging lack of communication with the International Tennis Federation amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the governing body on Tuesday announced the creation of player panels for those competing on its World Tennis Tour. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: FED