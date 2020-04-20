Djokovic opposes coronavirus vaccination



Novak Djokovic faces a dilemma if it becomes compulsory for players to get vaccinated before they can begin competing once the tennis season resumes following the hiatus created by the coronavirus pandemic, the world number one said on Sunday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Novak Djokovic Tags: Players