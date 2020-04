Wallace condemns Larson for using racial slur



Bubba Wallace, one of NASCAR's most successful African-American drivers, has condemned Kyle Larson for using a racial slur during an esports event, saying his fellow American needs to get such words "out of his vocabulary". More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Africa