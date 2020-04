Spotlight on WNBA, as league navigates draft on lockdown



All eyes will be on the WNBA this Friday as it becomes the first major professional league in North America to carry out a "virtual draft" since the coronavirus outbreak that put the start of its season on hold. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: NBA