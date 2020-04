NBA-League veteran Conley rides out lockdown with 'HORSE'



After 13 seasons in the NBA, Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley Jr. might have thought he had seen it all - that is, until he found himself playing HORSE on ESPN live via webcam on Sunday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: NBA