Scottish Swimming apologizes for 'zoom-bombing' incident



Added: 14.04.2020



Source: blogs.napier.ac.uk



Scottish Swimming has apologized to its aquatic community after an online training session with its elite athletes was crashed by a 'zoom-bomber', who subjected around 300 participants to "disturbing content" on Tuesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »