Golf: Four-time major runner-up Sanders dies aged 86



Added: 12.04.2020



Source: ftw.usatoday.com



American Doug Sanders, who was three feet away from beating Jack Nicklaus and winning the 1970 British Open at the home of golf, has died of natural causes aged 86, the PGA Tour said on Sunday. More in feeds.reuters.com »