Report: MLB considering radical 2020 realignment plan



Major League Baseball is considering a radical realignment plan that would scrap traditional leagues and place teams in six divisions based on spring training locations for the 2020 season, USA Today reported on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: USA