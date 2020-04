ITF to furlough staff, 900 tournaments postponed



Source: www.swisstennis.ch



The International Tennis Federation (ITF) said 900 tournaments across all its circuits had been postponed so far because of the coronavirus pandemic and that it was furloughing half its staff. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: FED