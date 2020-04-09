Nicklaus: Fall Masters should favor McIlroy



World No. 1 Rory McIlory should benefit from a November Masters Tournament, legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus said Wednesday. Speaking with Golf Channel's "Morning Drive" on Wednesday, the 18-time major champion said fall is McIlroy's season. More in feeds.reuters.com »