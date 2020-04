Guineas Festival and Derby postponed, Royal Ascot closed to public



Added: 07.04.2020 17:08 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: festivalsofracing.com



The Guineas Festival at Newmarket in May and June's Epsom Derby have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, while Royal Ascot will not be open to the public in June but may be held without spectators, horseracing authorities said on Tuesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Royals