Formula One furloughs staff, bosses take pay cuts



Source: www.arkinspace.com



Formula One has put almost half its staff on furlough until the end of May due to the novel coronavirus with chairman Chase Carey and senior management also taking a pay cut, an F1 spokesman said on Tuesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Formula One