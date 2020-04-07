Parisians banned from outdoor sports between 10am and 7pm



French authorities tightened their lockdown measures in the capital on Tuesday by banning Parisians from outdoors sports activity between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time, aiming to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. More in feeds.reuters.com »