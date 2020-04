World's fastest blind man adjusts training in coronavirus crisis



Source: www.desmoinesregister.com



David Brown, the world's fastest totally blind sprinter, has been accompanied every step of the way by his guide Jerome Avery but the coronavirus outbreak has forced them apart for the first time in six years of training and racing together.