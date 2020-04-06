ï»¿Monday, 06 April 2020
Governing body plans to stage first world championship in Olympic year
Added: 06.04.2020 14:40 | 14 views | 0 comments
Source: wrestling.org.za
The international wrestling governing body, United World Wresting (UWW), plans to keep the world championship in its 2021 calendar as it would be the first time the event to be staged in an Olympic year, UWW's vice-president said on Monday.
More in feeds.reuters.com
