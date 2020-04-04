At least I can be Wimbledon champion for two years, says Halep



Simon Halep is trying to look on the bright side regarding the suspension of the tennis season due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means at least she will be referred to as reigning Wimbledon champion for two years. More in feeds.reuters.com »