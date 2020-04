Wickens set to make IndyCar return in virtual race



Source: montrealgazette.com



Robert Wickens will be back behind the wheel on Saturday for the first time since a near fatal crash two years ago and while it will be a virtual IndyCar race the Canadian sees it is another step towards the real thing. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Canada