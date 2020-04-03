Joshua-Pulev heavyweight title fight postponed - promoters



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk



The world heavyweight title fight between Briton Anthony Joshua and the IBF's mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria originally scheduled for June 20 has been postponed, promoters Matchroom Boxing said on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com »