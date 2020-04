Tennis: Top players donate, lower tier counts cost of coronavirus shutdown



While top players donate to coronavirus relief efforts and post cooking and workout videos online, lower level professionals are counting the cost of the tennis shutdown with some fearing they will be unable to put food on the table if it lasts much longer. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Players