Augusta National donates $2 million to COVID-19 fight



Source: www.townandcountrymag.com



Augusta National Golf Club said on Monday it is donating $2 million to assist the Augusta area in the fight against the coronavirus that has already forced it to postpone the Masters tournament it typically hosts every April. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Money