British authorities suspend Saunders' boxing license



Source: www.forbes.com



WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders had his license suspended by Britain's boxing authorities on Monday after a social media post in which he advised men how to hit their female partners during the coronavirus lockdown. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Social media