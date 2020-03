Report: Coyotes, Hall entertain contract talks



The Arizona Coyotes and forward Taylor Hall are in talks about a new contract while the NHL's regular season remains in a pause due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, general manager John Chayka told The Athletic.