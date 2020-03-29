Even in MotoGP's virtual world, a Marquez still rules



Alex Marquez celebrated a first MotoGP win -- even if only virtually -- in a '#StayAtHomeGP' esports race featuring 10 top riders including older brother and six-time world champion Marc. More in feeds.reuters.com »