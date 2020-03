Report: Plan for Thanksgiving baseball being considered



Added: 27.03.2020 23:43 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: usatodayhss.com



There could be baseball during the 2020 holidays, with USA Today reporting Friday that both Major League Baseball and its players are willing to extend the season until Thanksgiving in order to preserve as much of the schedule as possible. More in feeds.reuters.com » USA Tags: Players