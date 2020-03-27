Coronavirus will not be opportunity for drug cheats says WADA chief



World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) chief Witold Banka had a message on Friday for any athlete thinking they could take advantage of the gap in drug-testing created by the coronavirus outbreak -- "we will catch you" and "eliminate you". More in feeds.reuters.com »