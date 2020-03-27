ï»¿Friday, 27 March 2020
Athletes qualified for Tokyo 2020 to keep spots in 2021
Added: 27.03.2020 20:49
Athletes already qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before the Games were postponed will get to keep their spots in the rescheduled 2021 competition.
