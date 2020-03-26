Cricket: ICC postpones World Cup qualifiers due to coronavirus



Added: 26.03.2020 7:24 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.inuth.com



The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday that all qualifying events for the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup and 50-overs version in 2023 that were scheduled to be held before June 30 have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com »