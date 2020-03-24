Tokyo 2020 to be rescheduled to no later than summer 2021 - IOC and Japanese organizers

The International Olympic Committee and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have concluded the Tokyo 2020 Olympics must be postponed, and held no later than the summer of 2021, the IOC and Tokyo 2020 organizers said on Tuesday.