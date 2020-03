Laver Cup will go ahead despite French Open switch: organisers



Laver Cup organisers say the exhibition event will go ahead in September as planned despite the French Open moving to the same dates as the implications of the French Tennis Federation (FFT)'s shock gambit began to reverberate on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: FED