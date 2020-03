NASCAR president: Plan is to still run 36-race schedule



Added: 17.03.2020 22:47 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: popculture.com



NASCAR President Steve Phelps held a teleconference with the sport's media Tuesday addressing questions and reassuring that the hope is, yes, the full season's 36 points races will be run, with the safety of the sport's fans and its participants of utmost importance during the current worldwide COVID-19 virus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: President