Wimbledon officials continue plans for June championships



Added: 17.03.2020 18:39 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.elleuk.com



Wimbledon officials on Tuesday said they are continuing plans for the grasscourt major to start on June 29 as scheduled even though French Open organizers postponed the claycourt Grand Slam to September due to the coronavirus pandemic.