GVC forecasts further hit to earnings after horse racing events suspended



Ladbrokes owner GVC said on Tuesday it expects its fiscal 2020 monthly core earnings to be lower by 20 million pounds to 25 million pounds, as the coronavirus outbreak has forced suspension of all horse racing events in the UK until the end of April. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: UK