Joshua's heavyweight title defence could slip to July, says Hearn



Added: 17.03.2020 16:06 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: metro.co.uk



Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title defence against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur's stadium on June 20 could be postponed to July due to the coronavirus outbreak, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Tuesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »