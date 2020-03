MLB pushes baseball season back further, citing CDC guidance on coronavirus



Major League Baseball will further delay the start of its 2020 season, the league said on Monday, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that gatherings of 50 or more people should be cancelled or postponed for the next eight weeks in light of the coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Money