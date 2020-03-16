ï»¿Monday, 16 March 2020
Exclusive: Coronavirus must hit peak by end-May for Tokyo Games to happen on time - French Olympic Committee chief
Unless the coronavirus pandemic is waning by the end of May, this year's Tokyo Olympic Games cannot be staged on schedule, the head of the French Olympic Committee told Reuters on Monday.
