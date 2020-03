Gobert sorry for not taking coronavirus more seriously



Source: www.nba.com



Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, whose coronavirus diagnosis last Wednesday was the first domino that effectively shut down American sports, regrets not having taken the threat more seriously, he said in a social media post on Sunday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Social media