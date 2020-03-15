Ice hockey: No champions - Sweden ends season over coronavirus



The Swedish Ice Hockey Association (SIHA) is ending the 2019-20 season immediately due to the spread of the coronavirus, with no playoffs, no champions, no promotion and no relegation, it said on Sunday. More in feeds.reuters.com »