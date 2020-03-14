Triathlon: World body suspends all events due to coronavirus



Added: 14.03.2020



Source: www.outsports.com



The International Triathlon Union (ITU) has suspended all activity until April 30 including all events in the World Triathlon and Continental calendars due to the coronavirus outbreak, the governing body said on Saturday. More in feeds.reuters.com »