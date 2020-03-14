Sailing: America's Cup teams call off Sardinia regatta in April



Added: 13.03.2020 18:19 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.newshub.co.nz



An America's Cup World Series (ACWS) event due to be raced in Cagliari on the Italian island of Sardinia has been called off due to the coronavirus outbreak, two teams said on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com »