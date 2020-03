MLB delays start of season over coronavirus outbreak



Major League Baseball will delay its 2020 season's opening day by at least two weeks and halt spring training due to the coronavirus, it said on Thursday, joining other North American leagues whose seasons have been disrupted by the pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: The Weeknd