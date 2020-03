Golf: Picture postcard Sawgrass to turn into ghost town



Source: en.wikipedia.org



The Players Championship will go from being one of golf's best attended events to a sporting ghost town after the PGA Tour on Thursday said it was banning spectators from tournaments because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Players