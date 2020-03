Revamped Fed Cup finals postponed due to coronavirus threat



The inaugural edition of the multi-nation Fed Cup finals that were scheduled to be held in Budapest next month was postponed on Wednesday due to the coronavirus outbreak in a big blow to governing body International Tennis Federation (ITF). More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: FED