Olympics: Delay of one to two years 'feasible' if Games can't go ahead in summer - 2020 official

A delay of one or two years would be the "most feasible" option if the Tokyo Olympics cannot be held this summer due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, a member of the organising committee's executive board has told Reuters.