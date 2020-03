Holder McIlroy looking to make history at Players



Source: www.sportressofblogitude.com



For Rory McIlroy there are good and bad top five finishes but anything except a win at this week's Players Championship would be a disappointment as he looks to make history by becoming the first man to retain his title at golf's unofficial fifth major. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Players